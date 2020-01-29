City of Boise Ramps Up to Unveil Green Events Guides on Earth Day
Since 2014, the team behind Treefort Music Fest has planned its events with an eye toward sustainability. Last year, the festival’s volunteer Green Team eliminated single-use plastic drinkware at the Main Stage and piloted a cup rental program, among other green steps. This year on Earth Day, the City of Boise will take a leaf out of Treefort’s eco-friendly book and release a series of Green Events Guides to help other local groups, businesses, and potentially even schools follow the music festival’s example.
“Our low-waste guides are focused on helping people who run and plan events, meetings, etc. to make choices that create less waste,” City of Boise CE Communication Coordinator Natalie Monro wrote in an email. “This goes beyond just recycling to challenge people to find ways to use reusable items, give out less handouts or giveaway items and order products that are sustainably sourced and/or use recycled material.”
According to EventMB, a website geared specifically toward event planners, “the typical event attendee produces 1.89 Kg [4.17 lbs] of waste per day, 85% of which can be landfill.” That output is nearly equal to the 4.4 pounds of waste the Environmental Protection Agency estimates every American produces each day. Given these statistics, it’s no wonder cities across the country, including Salt Lake City; Tacoma, Washington; and San Antonio, Texas, have already unveiled Green Events Guides of their own.
The Boise guides will debut at a City of Boise Earth Day event Wednesday, April 22, as part of a new “Reduce and Reuse” program the city plans to pilot this spring.
“Over the past few years, it has become apparent that recycling is not the silver bullet to solve our waste problems. We are trying to think differently about what we buy, what we throw away and what happens to what we throw away, and are encouraging our community to do the same,” Munro wrote.
At the Earth Day event, the city plans to walk the walk.
“We’re actually partnering with Stewards for Sustainability, who work with Treefort, to have all reusable cups, plates, silverware and things like that that we’ll be using for our food trucks and basically all of our food and drink vendors,” Munro said. “...We’re going to pilot a bunch of different things that will be in our guides and have it as close to a low-waste event as we possibly can.”
Local organizations will also be invited to set up booths and discuss their own waste-reduction strategies. Keep an eye on the City of Boise’s website to learn more about the Earth Day event and download the Green Events Guides when they debut.
—Lex Nelson