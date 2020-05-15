Shortly after Gov. Brad Little announced he would move Idaho forward to Phase II of the reopening of its economy, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean dropped the news that the City of Trees would follow suit with its own second wave of reopenings.
McLean's announcement follows Little's in the main, but her May 14 order adds safety measures that are Boise-specific. In addition to following the State of Idaho's recommendations regarding social distancing, face masks and other strategies to slow the spread of COVID-19, the city will also limit occupancy of public areas at the Boise Airport, require social distancing of at least 6 feet, except in instances where following that rule would come into conflict with state rules, and continue to limit the size of gatherings to a maximum of 10 people.
The second wave also impacts city services. Many city meetings, including Planning & Zoning, Design Review and Historic Preservation will continue to be held remotely, with special accommodations for public testimony. Maintenance and restoration work will resume at pre-pandemic levels, and the Boise Public Library will begin conducting curbside service, to be rolled out in stages.
Parks and Recreation will reopen the trails at the J.A. and Katheryn Albertson Family Foundation Bike Park, though pump tracks will continue to be closed. Quail Hollow and Warm Springs golf courses will reopen, along with single-rider cart rentals; fenced-in dog parks will also resume service. Many trailhead restrooms will reopen.
For a more complete list of changes to city services, business opportunities and recreation in Phase II, check out the City of Boise's COVID-19 info page.