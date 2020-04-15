City of Boise Down to Two Finalists for Police Chief
After 27 years in the service, Boise Police Chief Bill Bones left big shoes to fill. The city is now down to two finalists, both from out of state, to take the job of top cop.
“It’s a good time to go,” Bones said when he announced his retirement in October 2019. “The department’s in a good position. The city’s in a good position.”
There were rumors that he had been forced out, after being named as a defendant in a whistle blower lawsuit, but Bones denied that, saying his decision to leave was his own, and he planned to spend time travelling with his wife.
However, with a new mayor and many new department heads, Boise looks a bit different than when Bones stepped down. The city has narrowed its finalists to Joseph Chacon, of Austin, Texas; and Ryan Lee, of Portland, Ore.
“I place a strong emphasis on organizational resiliency and building efficient, capable leaders. In my current executive role, I design and lead public safety initiatives using a servant-leader approach in coordination with a workforce of 1,959 sworn officers and 631 civilian support staff,” Chacon wrote in a letter to the city.
Chacon presently serves as the assistant police chief in Austin. He noted in his letter that transparency and accountability are paramount to him as a police official.
Lee, of Portland, also serves as the assistant chief, and has a military background.
“Mr. Lee is a national subject matter expert in policing large scale events and public order policing,” Lee wrote in a statement.
According to the statement, Lee conducted some of his research overseas, but does not specify where.
The city is conducting the final interviews with both candidates, and will announce steps forward in the coming week.
“The goal is to complete the panel interviews in the next two weeks and then next steps will be determined,” City Spokesperson Karen Boe wrote.
—Xavier Ward