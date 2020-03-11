City of Boise accepts Fire Chief Dennis Doan’s resignation

Following a tumultuous week, Boise Fire Chief Dennis Doan’s tenure with the City of Boise has come to an end, nearly 30 years after it started.
“I didn’t want my career to end this way, but I’ve had a great career,” Doan said before the March 6 City Council meeting. “I’m truly blessed.”
Doan offered his resignation to the City of Boise shortly before that meeting, which the City accepted. The road to get there, however, was a rocky one.
On March 2, the City of Boise annouced that Doan had been put on administrative leave. Just two days later, he alerted media via Twitter that he would make a statement on the steps of City Hall—during which he assured the crowd of media that he did nothing wrong, and would retire at the end of May. Just hours after that, however, Doan tweeted a letter from the City, the council met the following Friday to decide on Doan’s future with the city, and adjourned without announcing a decision. The City of Boise could not comment, because it is a personnel matter.
Doan didn’t mince words when speaking about the City’s decision. While he said he understood he would have to move on when Lauren McLean was elected mayor, he said he wanted to retire with more dignity.
“I understood when the new mayor was elected that I would need to move on, I have been open and understanding of that. I just thought I could announce my retirement, and retire,” Doan said.
He added that after he was placed on administrative leave, he was flooded with questions from friends, family and media about what he was disciplined for. He maintains that he did nothing wrong, but said that his reputation has suffered greatly from being placed on administrative leave without explanation.
“Which totally tainted my reputation, she gave me an offer that said if I sign it, I had to retire that day, that Monday, I had no time; she did offer some money, it’s never been about money and I don’t care about the money, but I would have had to sign an agreement that I couldn’t talk,” he said. “The two reasons I didn’t sign the agreement was one, it was effective that moment, and number two, I couldn’t ever talk.”
Doan acknowledged that his removal was because he had a political relationship with former Mayor Dave Bieter. He said he was fine with that, but challenged the decision not to let him leave on his own terms.
“The council has never heard from me, ever,” he said. “It’s been frustrating that I haven’t gotten the due process to at least explain what’s happened.”
Doan noted that he is only 51 years old, and it isn’t time for him to retire just yet. However, there’s only one fire chief job in the City of Boise. That leaves Doan with a decision to make, which he said he’s unsure of at this time.
“I don’t know what to do now, I don’t want to move,” he said.