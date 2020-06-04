The city of Boise has adopted a resolution to expand patios on Eighth Street for restaurants and businesses to provide proper social distancing.
“I applaud the City Council for their willingness to look at bold solutions for our community,” wrote Boise Mayor Lauren McLean in a press release. “We welcome requests from other areas in Boise to work with us together on similar solutions. We want to create opportunities in every neighborhood.”
Starting Thursday, June 4, at 11 a.m., the popular thoroughfare will temporarily open to newly expanded patio areas. A minimum 20-foot-wide lane will remain open to provide emergency services, as well as bike and pedestrian traffic.
Vehicle traffic will be restricted on Eighth Street north of Idaho Street to vehicle traffic. Delivery hours and some parking and sidewalk routes have been slightly modified.