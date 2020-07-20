In early July, Boise Police asked for help from the public to identify attendees at a June 30 Black Lives Matter/Defund the Police rally at Boise City Hall who were wanted in connection with batteries and other crimes. On July 20, BPD announced it had filed charges against one of those people.
Robbie Ciolli, 56, of Boise, turned himself in to Ada County Jail, and his case of misdemeanor battery has been forwarded to the office of the Boise City Prosecutor.
Ciolli is allegedly one of several people photographed during the June 30 protest, during which counter-demonstrators overwhelmed BLM/Defund protesters; and one of the first people to have charges filed against them in connection with their presence at that event.
In a press release announcing the charges facing Ciolli, BPD issued a warning about future protests, saying that officers may make arrests on the spot if they witness illegal behavior.
Another BLM/Defund protest is scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, also in front of Boise City Hall, that city leaders have indicated is likely to be at least as tense as the last. On July 20, Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee told reporters that there will be a significant police presence at the protest on Tuesday; and Boise Mayor Lauren McLean issued a written statement asking for Boiseans to avoid the area of City Hall, citing outside agitators and "malicious forces."
"I'm asking you to stand with me in rebuking tactics that will tear us apart," she wrote.