The Central District Health Board declined to add additional pandemic restrictions during its Dec. 4 meeting, despite local hospital systems reporting their own poor bills of health.
"On Tuesday night, and I know this is frustrating, we were this close to [diverting patients to other hospitals]," said St. Luke's Health System Chief Medical Officer Jim Souza. "We’re the state’s largest health system. We would move a mountain before we go on divert."
Also on the call was Dr. Steven Emerson, chief clinical officer for Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, who told the board that the ongoing high load of cases and stress have taken a terrible toll on his staff.
"I want to remind us of something that happened at the beginning of the pandemic, when this all started, people were putting signs in their yards saying ‘Thank you Heroes.’ There were all kinds of messages to health care workers," he said. "The words of kindness, the social media messages, the recognizing that my staff are truly heroes who are working overtime to take care of patients, the understanding that we’re not at a point where your ability to get the care that you need—that’s in jeopardy. Take that to heart. Call up the nurse, the doctor, the medical assistant, the secretary that works in my hospital because that’s going to help me make sure they feel good about the work that they’re doing."
Both hospitals are delivering contingency care: deferring some care, freeing up staff and operating rooms, and optimizing space, personnel and other resources for pandemic care. In short, Souza said, it's already triage care, and crisis standards of care may be just two to four weeks away.
That would mean deferring surgeries not essential to preserving life and limb or discharging a patient, pulling staff with surgical experience from other areas of the hospital to assist in trauma situations, diverting surgical staff to non-surgical duties as needed and keeping a 24-hour call schedule for emergency surgeries.
Both Souza and Nemerson said their respective hospital systems may reach delivering crisis standards of care within a week of each other. Over the last few weeks, Idaho has experienced a massive surge in cases, with new confirmed and probable cases reaching a record 1,911 on Dec. 4. The mortality rate is 57.7 per 100,000 residents, and Souza warned that morbidity—"suffering"—is extremely high, with many people being hospitalized and sustaining sometimes permanent injury due to the disease.
COVID-19 is, however, preventable, and doctors recommend staying home if you feel sick, frequently washing your hands, maintaining physical distance from others and wearing a face mask.
The Central District Health Board was set to consider still more public health restrictions for bars, restaurants, sports and more, but that new order was tabled so the board could solicit more input from the public. The possibility of new restrictions had drawn a crowd of protesters to the CDHD offices, some of whom managed to get inside the building and interrupt the meeting.
With its more developed healthcare infrastructure, the Treasure Valley has become a center of gravity for the pandemic in southern Idaho that reaches across health care district lines, and Board Member and Ada County Commissioner Diana Lachiondo asked that the board set its signatures to a letter to Gov. Brad Little saying that devolving pandemic response to the health district and local levels has reached a breaking point.
"I think we’re beyond the point of being able to think about this in any sort of logical way, health district to health district, and I think we need to ask the governor to take more of a role at this point," she said.
That suggestion drew the ire of Board Member and Hammet Rep. Megan Blanksma, who said an enforcement-based approach or governor-directed statewide response would amount to rule without the consent of the governed.
"You need to have the consent of the governed. There are people in the building right now who are not interested," she said.