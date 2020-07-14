The board of the Central District Health Department voted 4-1 on July 14 to make wearing face masks mandatory across Ada County.
"I don’t know how much more clear our healthcare leaders could be. They’re asking for this. They’re begging for it," said Board Member and Ada County Commissioner Diana Lachiondo minutes before the vote. "If anything, I’m worried it won’t be enough. We have a simple measure. It’s not fun. No one likes it. We have a simple measure that can keep us from going back to Stage II. I’m really worried about our economy if that happens."
The new order mandates that in all public places, people should wear face masks when they cannot maintain social distance of at least 6 feet. The much-anticipated vote comes during a wave of confirmed cases of COVID-19, which has inundated healthcare systems across the state, particularly in the Treasure Valley.
While the rest of the State of Idaho remains in Stage IV of its phased reopening, Ada County is a major epicenter of the disease in the Gem State, and has been downgraded to Stage III. That development came after the City of Boise imposed a similar mask order in early July. Tuesday's mask order does not extend to the whole of CDHD's area of responsibility—only to Ada County.
Meanwhile, area hospitals have seen an increase in the number of cases, including 123 cases among healthcare workers across the Saint Alphonsus medical system alone. Joining the board as a guest expert during the CDHD meeting, Saint Alphonsus Chief Medical Officer Steven Nemerson made an impassioned plea for the board to take concrete steps to slow the spread of the disease, particularly regarding face masks.
In a lengthy Q&A with board members, Nemerson spoke of the danger posed by COVID-19's rapid growth and the complexity of the issue. Early in the pandemic, hospitals had the capacity to handle the volume of COVID-19 patients without impacting other areas of care. In the last few weeks, he said, that situation has changed, and now people seeking treatment for other maladies and injuries have begun experiencing delays in service.
Furthermore, Idaho K-12 students preparing to return to school this fall could pose an additional risk, as young people are more likely to be asymptomatic carriers.
Nemerson also expressed deep skepticism of the onset of herd immunity, a situation in which a majority of people who are immune to the disease offer protection to people who may be more susceptible. That, he said, would require a majority of people to have survived the illness or obtained a vaccine, two scenarios that could be far in the future.
The most successful measures to slow the spread of the disease, he said, are the triad of wearing a face mask, which he described as an extremely effective way to stop people from transmitting COVID-19 to others; maintaining at least 6 feet of social distance from people whenever possible; and regularly washing one's hands.
"Merely speaking for myself as a person, as someone who cares very deeply for the State of Idaho, the train has left the station. We are headed to become New York, California, Arizona, Houston. The gift we’ve been given is time to turn that train around. Covering everybody’s face—it will make a big difference," he told the board members. "I absolutely hate coronavirus."
The economic shut-downs, face masks mandates and other measures taken to combat the disease unprecedented in living memory have stirred ferocious debate, both in Idaho and around the country. Many people and businesses have welcomed those measures with the belief that curbing the coronavirus will hasten their return to a kind of normal. Others, however, have looked skeptically at the use of government power and the warnings of public health experts.
Controversy led CDHD Board Vice Chair and Idaho State Rep. Megan Blanksma, who cast the lone dissenting vote, to express concern that mandating face masks would be an overly aggressive tack; and that instead, counties within the CDHD jurisdiction should intensify public outreach and education about face masks and other public health measures.
Another member of the board, Boise County Commissioner Ryan Stirm, countered, telling his fellow board members that while much misinformation has circulated about COVID-19, he and other policymakers had received input straight from the proverbial horse's mouth: detailed reports of community spread, and the effects of the disease on the economy and key systems of infrastructure like education and healthcare; and it was their jobs as makers of public health policy to use the best data and inputs to make the most informed decisions.
"I would like to think that the doctors of these healthcare systems that we trust with our lives, they don’t work for us, they don’t work for the government, and I’d like to think they work with our safety in mind. I’d like the public to know that, too. A good human being does what’s best for his fellow man. You can’t help anybody if you can’t help yourself, and I know for me and my family, when we go around people, we wear masks and we take care of ourselves," he told his fellow board members. "I don’t believe it’s a republican thing, it’s not a democrat thing. It’s a human thing. Be a good human. It might save someone’s life, and you should be able to feel good about that. And if it inconveniences you for a short period of time to save someone’s life, so be it."