Census Still A Go, Regional Director Says
Despite delays due to COVID-19, the U.S. Census plans to meet its constitutionally mandated deadline this December. With mail, phone and, for the first time ever, online options, the U.S. Census Bureau is confident in an accurate count, said Jeff Enos, a U.S. Census regional director based out of Los Angeles.
“The current situation is affecting the entire country and the entire world,” Enos said. “The census is on and people are responding.”
While the census continues, Enos did say the health and safety of workers and communities is paramount. Accordingly, workers will not go out into the field until it is deemed safe. Once workers are able to go out for a physical count, they will do so, meaning that no one who received employment through the census will lose their jobs, Enos said.
“When we continue with our actual field work, they will continue working,” he said. “No jobs will go away.”
One of the most significant elements of the operation to be put on hold was the rural count. Esepecially in the mountainous regions of Idaho, there are rural areas that do not receive mail, meaning the residents did not receive notification to fill out the census form. If all goes according to plan, that count will begin on Wednesday, April 15. Additionally, the count of Idaho’s homeless people has also been postponed until that same date.
“We’re ensuring a complete and accurate count of all communities,” Enos said. “We have had to put on hold a couple of our field operations.”
Pandemic or not, Enos recognizes that not everyone trusts the census, but regardless of one’s legal status, the census is safe and confidential. For each resident, communities will receive $1,400 in federal funding annually, which is why it’s important to respond, Enos said.
“I just want to emphasize that the census is safe,” he said. “We do not share any information with any governemnt agency, with immigration, with the IRS.”
—Xavier Ward