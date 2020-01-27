For the last five years, the Boise State University's Idaho Public Policy Survey has taken the temperature of Idahoans on a host of issues. Some of them are routine—education, taxation, education, transportation—but annually, the Idaho Policy Institute and School of Public Service throw a few topical questions into the survey. This year, it got to debunk one of the biggest political myths in the Gem State, that the influx of Californians has brought Californian political leanings here.
"People think there's a 'Californication' going on," said the author of the report, IPI Director of Survey Research Jeffrey Lyons, at a presentation on Jan. 27 at the Idaho State Capitol. "What we've been seeing in this survey and in other surveys is that this simply isn't the case."
More than a quarter (26.3%) of respondents said they moved to Idaho from California. That's more than any other state, including Idaho's immediate neighbors. The newest transplants, those who have been in Idaho for 10 years or less, overwhelmingly (59%) identify as Republicans. Fifty-six percent of longer-term transplants (over 10 years) said they leaned Republican.
The annual survey collects Idahoans' views on a host of political issues. It was conducted on 1,000 Idaho residents over landline phones, cell phones and the internet between Dec. 5-13, 2019, and has a +/-3% margin of error. Much of the contents of the survey are routine, but never mundane. Top statewide concerns for respondents included education, the economy, healthcare, housing and natural resources (in order of significance). Overall, 55.6% of them said Idaho is heading in the right direction.
"Comparatively speaking, these are positive numbers," Lyons said, adding that some states' ratings have clocked in at single digits.
Because of its size, Treasure Valley issues have had a heavy influence on statewide issues. This is the first year that affordable housing has cracked the top five statewide issues, as well as the first year that the percentage of respondents saying they'd like the Idaho state budget to increase (42.8%) outpaced those who would like the budget to stay the same (32.3%). They also overwhelmingly supported giving every city the right to vote on local option taxes (61.5%).
"This is asking a philosophical question," said Lyons. "Should cities be able to vote on these things?"
A handful of new questions were added to the survey this year, and anticipating the hot-button topic of dam breaching to save salmon, the researchers asked if people favored removing four dams on the Lower Snake River to restore salmon runs. The results were mixed, with 40% in favor of breaching, and 38.3% against breaching, with critics citing lost hydroelectric power as their top reason for their opposition.
"This appears to be an evenly split conversation," Lyons said.
Another one-off question was about texting and driving, with just 38.6% of respondents saying they had emailed or texted while behind the wheel in the last three months. That came as a shock to researchers, with Lyons saying "we believe that some people lied to us." Using electronic devices while driving has earned the ire of local governments as behavior that distracts drivers from the road, and several of them, including the Idaho Legislature and cities in the Treasure Valley, have passed or are considering passing laws in an attempt to curb it. Though a minority of respondents said they'd done it recently, a vast majority (85.6%) said they are in favor of a statewide law criminalizing texting or emailing on smartphones while driving.
"There may be some social stigma attached to it," Lyons said.