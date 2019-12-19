To the cheers of the supporters of Donald Trump lining Front Street the evening of Dec. 17, a UPS delivery truck pulled into a loading zone and its driver swung his body through an open side door, tapped on the UPS logo as if to say he didn't speak for the company, and told the dozen or so flag-waving fans of the President that he'd vote for Trump for three terms if he could.
Trump's supporters declined to speak with Boise Weekly, but tension was in the air the evening before the U.S. House of Representatives began debating articles of impeachment against the President.
Just a block down Front Street, more than 100 people gathered to support those articles. Bob Burns held a sign that read "Conservatives Against Trump," and he wasn't the only person who described himself as such who said the President had betrayed the principles of limited government, fiscal responsibility and respect for current and former members of the armed services.
"I think all conservatives should be against Trump. I think someone defined 'conservative' wrongly," he said, adding, "I want a President who leads with dignity, who doesn't insult war heroes like John McCain."
At issue before the House are two articles of impeachment: whether the President obstructed justice, and whether he used the powers of his office for personal political gain. The proceedings stem from a phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zylensky, in which Trump urged his Ukrainian counterpart to publicly announce an investigation into the son of U.S. presidential contender Joe Biden in exchange for foreign aid, followed by active attempts to undermine a congressional investigation into whether Trump engaged in a quid pro quo for personal political ends.
Standing at the corner of Front Street and Capitol Boulevard with his young son, Boise State Adjunct Instructor Terry Wilson said "if you're not out there, you're not paying attention."
"We're hoping this will awaken the GOP here in Idaho," he said.
It's a sentiment echoed by Terry Rich, who said he has struggled with the President's undermining of democratic norms.
"I think the flagrant violation of the institutions of democracy ... for me, it's just too much," he said.