The State is moving to Stage Three re-opening on Saturday, May 30, and so will the City of Boise—but with additional safety measures.
“We must understand that we are not out of the woods yet and this virus continues to pose a very serious health risk to us all,” wrote Mayor Lauren McLean in a press release. “We, as a city, are carefully balancing public health with the reopening of our community.”
Coinciding with the state's reopening program, the city will require businesses to follow safety measures put forth from the state, provide more protection at the airport, maintain social distancing of 6 feet, limit gatherings to 50 people or less.
Additionally, City of Boise staff will return to City Hall as departments begin to return to normal operations, and the Boise City Council and the Planning and Zoning Commission will begin to hold "hybrid" public meetings that accommodate in-person and virtual attendance. Downtown parking enforcement begins for Zones 1 and 2, and business license renewal will be reinstated. The Boise Public Library will also expand curbside service.
Boise Parks and Recreation play-camps begin Monday, June 1, for ages 6-12; and sports leagues can resume practicing on fields once team safety protocols are submitted to the city. People will also be able to play on playgrounds, use Rhodes Skate Park, use trailhead and park restrooms, use fenced dog parks, swim at Quinn’s and Esther Simplot Park and use the Boise Whitewater Park.
Additional information is available on the city’s website, or by phone at 208-608-7000.