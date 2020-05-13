Boise Towne Square Reopens with Coronavirus Protections
The Boise Towne Square Mall, the largest retail complex in the state, is open for business with 33 of its 138 stores participating. Macy’s is the only large department store opening currently.
“We look forward to safely serving our customers as they are ready to shop and however they prefer to shop—whether online, in-store or curbside pick-up,” Director of Media Relations for Macy’s Jacqueline King wrote in an email.
The Boise Towne Square Mall re-opened for business on Tuesday, May 5, with a limited number of retail stores, new hours and coronavirus safety precautions, and anticipates more openings over time.
The mall opened in 1988 and took over 20 years of planning. Although retail shops have come and gone, the mall has remained a busy shopping center. Boise Towne Square Mall is now open Monday thru Saturday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. The food court seating area will remain closed and restaurants that choose to open are only available for delivery. The mall and Macy’s have also introduced new sanitizing measures.
“Macy’s has put in place enhanced cleaning and social distancing protocols in accordance with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance,” wrote King.
Macy’s now requires its stores to have sneeze guards, sanitation supplies and staff trained on new safety procedures before opening. The store will also provide more frequent cleaning in heavily trafficked areas and implement social distancing guidelines.
Boise Towne Square is also implementing new safety procedures on top of individual retail stores protocols. Valet services, play areas, stroller rentals and mall-operated carousels will remain closed and the mall has installed floor graphics to aid in social distancing, touch-free interactions and placed limits on where people can gather. Additional hand sanitizer stations will also be available, and the mall will conduct more frequent and intense cleaning.
The Boise Towne Square Mall declined to comment for this article, but according to its website, “We are working diligently to provide a safe, clean environment where people feel comfortable shopping, dining and enjoying their time.”
—Tracy Bringhurst