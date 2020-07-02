The City of Boise has announced that starting Saturday, July 4, Boiseans must wear face masks in all indoor and outdoor public spaces due to an influx of reported cases of COVID-19.
"It's proven science that using face coverings greatly decreases the transmission of this deadly virus," wrote Boise Mayor Lauren McLean in a press release dated July 2, when she announced that she would sign the face mask order. "Keeping our businesses open and able to operate is paramount to our recovery."
Since mid-June, the number of cases has skyrocketed, creating a spate of cases statewide that dwarfs the "first wave" of cases between mid-March and early-April. Many of them have centered on the Treasure Valley, and the week of June 24, the State of Idaho announced it would pause at Stage IV of its staged economic reopening, and Ada County would regress to Stage III. Boise now joins four other cities—Driggs, Haley, McCall and Moscow—in mandating that people wear facial coverings.
Throughout the pandemic, face masks have been promoted as a way for people who have or may have the virus to prevent its spread to others. Qualifying face masks cover the mouth and nose, though exceptions to the rule have been made for children below the age of 5, on-duty first responders and people with health or communication issues.
The City of Boise acknowledges that not everyone may have face masks, and free, disposable masks will be made available from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Boise Depot (2603 W. Eastover Terrace) and City Hall West (333 N. Mark Stall Place).
Other recommended public health measures include frequent hand-washing and staying home from work and public places when you feel sick.