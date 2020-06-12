The State of Idaho is preparing to enter Stage IV of its reopening plan, but not every city and town will implement the new rules in the same way. On June 11, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced in a press release that while Boise would move into Stage IV along with the rest of the state, there would be a few differences in how things would open up.
Gatherings of people will still be limited to 250 or less. Meanwhile, the State of Idaho has put no limit on gatherings, apart from recommendations regarding social distancing, and has given people who are most susceptible to COVID-19 a green light to start going out and socializing again.
“The health and safety of our community is my top priority as we focus on economic recovery to create a more resilient city for everyone,” McLean said. “As we are gradually and carefully getting back to our lives, as we reopen our businesses, we must be careful not to undo the progress we have made.”
The mayor’s release also listed reopening dates for different facilities and programs in the city, these dates are subject to change depending on reports of COVID-19 infections in Boise: Zoo Boise could open its gates as early as Monday, June 22, and all Boise Public Library locations will reopen on Monday, July 6. A complete list of programs, buildings and facility reopening schedules can be found at the city's website.