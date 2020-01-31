Approximately 75 students from North Junior High and Boise High schools showed up at Chase Bank in downtown Boise to protest Chase’s investment in fossil fuels the afternoon of Jan. 31. Their chants calling on the bank to “stop selling our future” drowned out the near rush hour traffic that passed by.
“We’re here today because Chase is the No. 1 financier of fossil fuels,” said Shiva Rajbhandari, a 15-year-old high school freshman and organizer for Extinction Rebellion Youth.
The protest was coordinated with other protests at Chase Bank locations nationwide. According to a report from the Rainforest Action Network on fossil fuel banking, JPMorgan Chase led all banks by a comfortable margin in fossil fuel investments, investing $1.9 trillion in fossil fuels since the Paris Climate Agreement in 2015.
“We’re calling on Chase to cut spending on fossil fuel,” Rajbhandari said.
The demonstration was entirely youth-led and organized. Boise Police showed up briefly to tell the demonstrators to remain peaceful, which they had planned on doing anyway. No Chase Bank employees came out to interact with the protesters.
Gus Wohlschlegel, 14, said he initially joined Extinction Rebellion Youth for the free pizza at their meetings. Through that, however, he developed a passion for keeping the planet alive and well.
“I don’t want the planet to die,” he said.
He tries to recycle as much as he can and compost, but more action is needed to keep the planet afloat, he said. In the future, he’d like to study some sort of environmental science to do his part to preserve the environment.
A common theme at the protest was that many attendees developed an interest in environmental advocacy at the Youth Climate Strike in September. Catalina King, 14, and Ella Hunt, 15, both started learning about climate change at the strike.
“There’s a lot of companies that contribute to fossil fuels,” King said.
Hunt’s message was far more blunt: If something doesn’t change soon, “We’re kind of fucked.” She said while climate change and environmental degradation are active issues, she and her cohorts will continue to protest.
“If there’s no change, there’s no reason to stop protesting,” Hunt said.