The Boise School District announced Aug. 13 that an error had been found on return envelopes for local absentee ballots for the Tuesday, Sept. 1, Boise School Board Trustee election.
Absentee ballots had been mailed to voters who had registered to cast their votes by mail, but shortly thereafter, the district learned about the error on the return envelopes, and now asks that voters not return their ballots at this time. It will make more details available as they come along, and district officials are working to correct the error.