Many questions have arisen with the start of the school year quickly approaching. Perhaps one of the more pressing ones is what will happen to students who rely on school meals.
But the Boise School District has come up with what it hopes will be a viable solution: curbside meal pickup.
"We have such a need in the community that we needed to come up with a way to reach kids,” BSD Food and Nutrition Services Supervisor Christy Smith said. “Curbside is probably the safest way we know to do that.”
Now, parents will be able to order five days worth of breakfasts and lunches for their students each week. Those attending schools where dinners are offered can also select five days of evening meals. The service will be available to all BSD online students and any student whose school has had to close due to COVID-19. The orders will be due on Monday and picked up on Friday mornings, with the exception of the first week of school that features a modified pickup schedule. Some locations offer evening pickups, as well, and parents can select to pick up the curbside meals from whatever location works best for them.
According to Smith, 35-40% of students in the district came from homes that are food insecure as of May. While one of the goals of the curbside program is to help those families, Smith said the service is for anyone who finds it convenient—regardless of their financial situation.
“I've heard families say that they felt like they were getting by okay over the summer, and they didn't want to take a meal from a family that needed it more than they did,” Smith said. “The program is really set up for any family that needs support, and by them participating in our program it helps support the Boise School District… if it's a convenience for a family in any way I would encourage them to participate in our feeding program. That's what it's for is to feed kids and to help families.”
According to the program's website, parents can place their weekly food order online and select from a variety of lunch and breakfast options. Students do not have to be present for the meal pickups, but if an adult is picking them up they have to be the parent or guardian of a particular student.
Smith said the district has five registered dieticians who try to make kid-friendly menus that students can get excited about. The dieticians also focus on making sure the menus are nutritious and provide students with servings of fruit, vegetables, milk and whole grain.
The menus will feature popular entree items like macaroni and cheese or chicken and rice paired with simpler options like a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
According to Smith, the district is trying to be as accessible and supportive as possible but it realizes this program isn’t a perfect fit for everyone. She said she encourages any family experiencing unique challenges to contact her office so they can try and figure out a solution that will work for them.
The first curbside order deadline is Monday, Aug. 17, at 7 a.m.