The Boise Rescue Mission has put one guest into isolation at River of Life who who has displayed symptoms of COVID-19 caused by novel coronavirus. Test results have not yet been processed, but the shelter announced in a news release that it had prepared for such an event.
“Yesterday we identified a guest at the River of Life Mission in Boise displaying what could be symptoms of COVID-19. That guest was evaluated by EMS professionals and taken to the hospital for testing. The guest was returned to our shelter and placed into isolation as we continue to wait the test results,” Boise Rescue Mission CEO Bill Roscoe wrote in a news release.
Across multiple locations, Boise Rescue Mission services up to 400 people in Ada County, according to the release. The shelter had stockpiled food and supplies in case of severe events.
“We have always served people with serious illnesses in our shelters and so the precautions that many in the community have been advised to take for COVID19, such as sanitizing surfaces, hand washing and good hygiene are standard practice at the Mission. We have redoubled our efforts and insured that our Guests are often reminded of precautions to take,” Roscoe wrote.