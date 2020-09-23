Boise organization Inclusive Idaho will host a remembrance march for Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Saturday, Sept. 26, beginning at Julia Davis Park and ending at the Idaho State Capitol.
Associate Justice Ginsburg was the second woman on the U.S. Supreme Court and served for over 27 years. A popular civil rights and cultural icon, her passing has been mourned collectively by the nation.
The event is intended to be family friendly and is also hosted by the Idaho Sierra Club, Planned Parenthood Votes Northwest and Hawaii, and Babe Vote. It begins at 2:40 p.m. at Julia Davis. Masks are required and as the event is intended to be non-violent. The hosts ask that attendees not bring any weapons.
Upon arrival at the Capitol, the schedule will include an orientation of space and land acknowledgment, various speakers, a call to action, RBG remembrance and closing remarks. ASL interpreters and accessibility areas will be available. People that don’t wish to march can show up at the Capitol building at 2:30 p.m. where volunteers will be waiting.