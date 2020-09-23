Boise Police have asked for help from the public in identifying a suspect in an alleged case of malicious harassment.
The incident happened at approximately 7 p.m. the evening of Sept. 17 near Owyhee Park on the Boise Bench. That's where a victim said she had been harassed by a man who threatened to burn her. The victim said she believed she was targeted by the stranger out of anti-LGBTQ animus.
An investigation into the incident has led BPD to believe this may be an instance of malicious harassment—Idaho's equivalent of a hate crime, which comes with a prison sentence of up to 5 years or a fine of up to $5,000. The victim has been offered support services, and detectives have asked that any witnesses to the events come forward.
The suspect has been described as a 30-50-year-old male, white, and approximately 5'9". He was described as unshaven at the time of the incident, wearing black shorts, a shirt, shoes, and a baseball cap with sunglasses. Detectives have indicated that they recognize the description is vague, but hope the public will be able to help in their investigation.
For more information about hate crimes in Idaho and how to report them, visit the City of Boise's How to Report Hate Crimes website. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, or police dispatch at 208-570-6000.