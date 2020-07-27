Boise Police are asking for help from the public in the case of a missing person, Nyabenda, 54, of Boise.
Her family reported her missing the morning of July 27, and was last seen the afternoon of July 26. She is 5'3" and 125 lbs. She left her home near E. Boise Avenue and S. Apple Street at approximately 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon wearing a green and white dress.
She has been known to visit the Albertsons at Apple Street and Park Center Boulevard.
Assisting in the search are patrol officers, detectives and BPD's refugee liaison. If you have information, police ask that you call police dispatch at 208-377-6970.