The Boise Police Department has identified several suspects in connection with batteries and other misdemeanor crimes committed during a Black Lives Matter/Defund the Police protest in late June, and forwarded those cases to prosecutors, the department announced July 10.
On June 30, members of the Black Lives Matter movement gathered at Boise City Hall to call on Mayor Lauren McLean and the Boise City Council to replace the city's armed police force with an unarmed alternative. Scarcely had that protest begun, however, when a large group of counter-demonstrators, including a contingent of white supremacists, arrived to show their support of the police.
Though many of the counter-demonstrators remained peaceful, others attempted to disrupt the BLM protest and instigated several fights that resulted in minor injuries. Though Boise Police arrived on the scene in riot gear, no arrests were made on the scene.
Following the events of June 30, BPD began investigating possible misdemeanor crimes in relation to the protest. The identities of the suspects have not been released to the public, though BPD did say that some victims came forward, assisting in the investigations.
The next BLM/Defund the Police demonstration will take place on Tuesday, July 21, at Boise City Hall. Looking ahead to that event and the likely presence of counter-demonstrators, BPD issued the following statement:
"Boise police remind those going to future protests that officers will work to stop violence of any kind, as well as property damage. We will also work to hold those responsible for any violent act or vandalism accountable under the laws of the State of Idaho and City of Boise. We strive to protect everyone’s right to peacefully assemble and exercise their first amendment rights. This includes working with any and all protest organizers to facilitate these rights, while remaining neutral on the various political issues. Our biggest priority is to create a safe place for all who intend to peacefully exercise their rights and we do not condone violence by any party in these demonstrations."