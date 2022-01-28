The Boise Police Department is starting a new podcast called "The BPD Beat." In a press release the department said the podcast was part of its continued effort to reach out to the community in different ways. The podcast plans to cover topics like: Boise Police's community liaison work, helping people to understand the department's values and learning about BPD staff.
“We look forward to this next opportunity to let the community get to know our officers and the work we do,” said Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee. “We have a front row seat to so much that happens in Boise and this is a great way to share those stories.”
The podcast's host will be Boise Police Department Capt. Matt Bryngelson, who's been with the department for over 22 years and who happens to be a former radio DJ. There are four episodes already released about: a recently retired officer; the Gang Unit; K9s; and traffic enforcement. People can listen to the BPD podcasts on Spotify, Apple and Podbean.
“As we get further into producing this podcast, we plan to be more topical with our content and guests,” said Bryngelson. “We anticipate introducing you to more officers, explaining some of the specialty units you might see out on the street, as well as talk about recent events that stood out to us, or that made the news. We can also talk about cold cases in Boise and share important information with our listeners.”