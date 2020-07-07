July 7, the Boise Police Department called on the public to help look for a man who has been missing since July 3. His name is Ali, and in a press release, the BDP wrote that Ali’s family has not spoken with him and is used to talking with him every few days.
Downtown bicycle patrol officers who are also familiar with Ali have not seen him, either. Ali has been entered into a nationwide database for missing people. He is 28 years old, 140 lbs. and 5’11." He was last seen wearing black clothes with black and red shoes.
BPD is asking anyone with any knowledge of his whereabouts to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790, Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, or leave a tip via the mobile app, P3 Tips.