In April of 2019, the musicians of the Boise Philharmonic dropped a bombshell: They had voted in a landslide to join the American Federation of Musicians of the United States and Canada.
"We're excited to join the community of working musicians, and we think this is an exciting time in the life of our orchestra," said Kate Jarvis, a violinist and assistant concertmaster with the Boise Phil at the time.
On Jan. 23, the Boise Phil and the now-unionized musicians reached a landmark collective bargaining agreement (CBA)—the first ever in the history of Idaho's oldest performing arts organization.
Staff at the Phil said that the CBA is similar to what it used to call the Master Agreement between the administration and participating musicians. According to Boise Phil Personnel Manager Dan Howard, one of the most significant changes is in the pay raise schedule for orchestra members, "making it an even playing field."
"There have been some people who are going to get paid more than others because of visibility or the work they have to do," he said, "but there have long, long been discrepancies, and we're taking those into account."
The CBA also specifies the number of members of the orchestra, establishes an attendance requirement, improves audition procedures and changes some policies regarding travel and transportation.
"The biggest changes that we can see here really are financial in nature," he said.
Carmen Izzo, president of the Local, hailed the CBA as giving musicians "a voice in the future."
"It's really an historic step forward, and it's going to help the level of excellence in all realms of the Boise Philharmonic," he said.
Though the musicians announced their decision to unionize in April of 2019, the process of organizing began almost a year before, and that helped them build a consensus around what they wanted out of collective bargaining: wage increases, travel accommodations, a policy regarding absences and third-party grievance arbitration.
Those goals were achieved in the new agreement, and Izzo said its fruits will be felt by management and musicians alike—and audible to concertgoers.
"I think the fact that we've come to this agreement with management is a sign that they value us as the talent, the product; and when you're valued, it makes you want to make the best art that you can," he said.