The City of Boise Department of Parks and Recreation has announced that it will hold child care camps while the Boise School District conducts classes outside the classroom, the department announced the morning of Aug. 6.
"We know that Boise parents are struggling and want to do all we can to support them," wrote Boise Mayor Lauren McLean in a press release.
The child care offerings, called "Kid City Camps," will take place at five community centers across the City of Trees Mondays-Fridays, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., for students going into grades 1-6. The cost of attendance is $80 per week for residents and $123 per week for non-Boise residents. Financial assistance is available for those in need. Registration opens Monday, Aug. 10, at 8 a.m., and there are slots available for 24 students at each camp site. Registration is available by phone at 208-608-7680 or online.
According to the release, the camps are designed for the children of working parents who are unable to supervise online learning from home. Kid City Camps will be staffed by members of the Boise Parks & Rec team, and comprise the online curricula outlined by the Boise School District. Participating children must bring computer devices and headphones, and parents are encouraged to coordinate with their local school if they do not have those devices.
Kid City Camp dates run Mondays-Fridays, Aug. 17-21, 24-28, and Aug. 31-Sept. 4; at the following locations:
- Grace Jordan Community Center (6411 W. Fairfield Ave.)
- Morley Nelson Community Center (7701 W. Northview St.)
- Taft Kid City Center (3722 W. Anderson St.)
- Whitney Community Center (1609 S. Owyhee St.)
- Whittier Community Center (255 N. 29th St.)