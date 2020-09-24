On Sept. 23, speaking at the Boise Public Library Cole and Ustick branch, Mayor Lauren McLean delivered her first State of the City address.
“These books tell our stories,” said McLean. “They hold our hopes and dreams, our future and our past. As these books rest poised on the shelves, waiting to be browsed, it may feel our dreams are also on a shelf just out of reach. Waiting. But our library services haven’t stopped. They’re just delivered a little differently. So, too, our dreams haven’t changed. We just have to re-imagine how we reach them.”
McLean outlined how her office responded to the pandemic and the various programs that the city has in place—some of which were put into place by her predecessor. She spoke about the work the City Council has accomplished and plans to do in the future.
Only three months into the mayor's term, the city was hit by the pandemic. McLean said Boise was an early actor in implementing mandates to protect public health, but said it distressed her nonetheless see businesses closed and people asking for help “without anyone to hear their pleas.” But she stressed that the pandemic likely won’t go away any time soon, and pointed to collective action as a way to to beat the virus and its effects on the City of Trees.
“As I run through our neighborhoods and foothills, I see persistence,” said McLean. “The generosity, the patience, and caring, the very community will get us through this. ... If we can tackle these challenges, which we will, we can do anything and urgent dreams won’t be put on hold forever.”
McLean also spoke about various programs put into place by organizations like Treefort Music Fest and City of Good. However, she also said that the pandemic has exacerbated issues like homelessness. She pointed to the creation of her economic task force. Because of the number of businesses hit by the economic effects of COVID-19, the city has provided $1.5 million in grants.
The city also partnered with Ada County Highway District and Downtown Boise Association to create larger patios and "parklets" for businesses to open and safe for customers to frequent. McLean also said that more businesses have inquired about moving to Boise than at this time last year, which she said points to the city's overall economic viability.
In regards to affordable housing, McLean said although people are willing to pay a lot to live in Boise, “we must ensure that we don’t price out of the market the very people that make this community great.” The city has invested in a Housing Land Trust that supports low-income families and can help them keep a roof over their heads.
The city also created a zoning re-write committee made up of neighborhood leaders, developers, housing experts and community members. The committee will help to make sure the zoning reflects the values of the city and McLean said will help to ensure all people can afford to live here.
She also said that Boise intends to have 100% clean electricity and a carbon-neutral footprint by 2035. To that end, she pointed to the City Council’s plan to plant 100,000 trees in the next 10 years, turning Boise into "a climate innovation leader.”
At the end of the address, McLean spoke about systemic racism and the history it has had in the city and state. Like COVID-19, racism won’t just go away, she said, and it’s the responsibility of residents to work to undo the harm. She made an ongoing commitment to bring forth a diverse community that recognizes everyone’s humanity.
“Together, our community will tackle these challenges and our story will tell it,” said McLean. “I know years from now we will return to this library and read about this moment. We’ll learn we did not lose our way. That we didn’t lose the soul if the city we loved.”