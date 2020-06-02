Tuesday, June 2, Mayor Lauren McLean held a press conference with Boise Police Acting Chief Ron Winegar and Council Member Lisa Sanchez concerning the candlelight vigil for the police killing of George Floyd at the Capitol Tuesday, June 2, at 8:30 p.m.
“As a city, and on behalf of the organizer’s for tonight’s event, we ask that if you attend the Black Lives Candlelight Vigil tonight […] that you come in peace and with respect to honor the life and legacy of those lives lost to racism,” said McLean.
The city asks that people remain peaceful and respectful, as well as practice proper social distancing and wearing face masks. The organizers of the vigil have also noted that real candles are not allowed on the Capitol steps, and attendees should bring LED lights instead.
Winegar said that, especially in regards to the June 1 protest, during which a gun discharged, people should honor the event description outlined by the organizers. He said he is thankful no one was hurt.
“We are supportive of all rights,” said Winegar. “That being said, I don’t know if it’s a great idea to have a lot of guns in this situation but it’s certainly not illegal and your right to do so.”
Sanchez added that people don’t need to attend the vigil to support the cause, and that the real work happens with the person in the mirror.
“Start educating yourself,” said Sanchez. “It’s not about events, it’s about everyday commitment to our community.”