A Boise man is in Ada County Jail after hitting a cyclist the evening of Aug. 15 in the Boise Bench neighborhood.
That's where Boise Police, Ada County Paramedics and Boise Fire responded to reports that a truck had struck a cyclist and left the scene of the incident, which took place near the intersection of Rose Hill and Ruby streets. The cyclist, an adult male, suffered life-threatening injuries, and was taken to a local hospital.
During an investigation, officers identified the truck involved based on evidence linking it to the crash. They also identified the driver, and arrested Jeremiah Lally, 31, of Boise, charging him with felony aggravated driving under the influence.