The City of Boise announced last week that, due to delays, Renewlogy in Salt Lake City will not be expected to process plastics from the City’s Hefty EnergyBag program until late summer or early fall. Since mid-2019, Renewlogy has been upgrading its facility, but had plans to reopen in January. However, due to delays in equipment upgrades, the orange bags will continue to be stored at Western Recycling in Boise. Renewlogy did not return a request for comment.
“From the initial recycling changes we saw from China, I think cities across the country scrambled on what to do with their plastics, a lot of them elected to just landfill them. We worked really hard in a short time period to spin up something that we thought would be a good alternative. We fully anticipated that there would be bumps along the way,” said Public Works Communications Manager Colin Hickman.
Originally the hard to recycle plastics sent in orange bags to Renewlogy were converted into an energy resource. Reynolds Consumer Products, in partnership with the Dow Chemical Company, which administers the program, searched for alternative markets to send the plastics, the most promising alternative being cement manufacturing facilities.
In the meantime, a life cycle analysis will be completed determining the environmental implications of using plastic as fuel in cement production. Hickman is confident that the life cycle analysis will help direct where the EnergyBags will end up.
Boise learned in mid-January that Renewology would not be able to accept the bags from Boise until summer, and started to think about the best steps forward. While there were rumors that COVID-19 Coronavirus caused the delay, Hickman said the delays were foreseen before the disease became a global issue.
“I cannot imagine that the Coronavirus has made it any better,” he said. “Our best understanding is that machinery is basically stuck in China.”
Hickman said that the program hit some speedbumps, but so do most new programs, and the city is proactively working to figure out the best way to deal with the waste.
“I think cities across the country were really struggling with what to do with our plastic,” he said. “This is super complex, and not only EnergyBags, but recycling in general.”
Recycling is an issue that is often contentious, and people care about quite a bit. He noted that Boise was the first in the country to roll out a program such as this. The best way to help, however, is to try to reduce waste overall, he said.
“We certainly understand that if folks are frustrated,” Hickman said. “I can reassure the citizens that are frustrated the city is working really hard. … We knew when we launched this city wide, it had not been done in the country.”
In the coming months, Boiseans can expect an uptick in waste reduction programs through the city, he said.
“We also have to change the conversation, it can’t always be about recycling,” he said. “The more that we can impact change as residents and as businesses and as a community, we’ll all be better off.”