Boise could soon make its largest open space purchase since 2017, if all goes according to plan during the upcoming Boise City Council meeting on Tuesday, July 14—and it’s all in the name of recreation and conservation.
“What has shined very brightly in the last four months is how important some of the assets we have in the city are to our residents,” Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway said, “and in particular, our foothills and our foothills trail system and what that means to the public.”
On July 13, Mayor Lauren McClean announced the proposal to use levy funds to purchase 325 acres of land in the northwest Boise Foothills for $1.2 million.
“As we continue to work out here, our vision is it helps us to continue to provide connectivity from trail to trail, and create more places for our residents to enjoy,” McClean said.
According to Holloway, the purchase would be intended for both recreation use and conservation. The land parcel is currently owned by Adam and Dave Little, and is located north of Piece Park Road between Cartwright and Seaman’s Gulch roads.
“We know a year ago, two years ago, three years ago, we could talk about how much people love coming out in the foothills. I think what we've discovered with the pandemic is that people really, really love it,” Holloway said. “And they really love it from the standpoint they need that mental outlet—the physical piece to it is certainly really important. But I think that mental outlet, that mental release is so valuable for our citizens and particularly during these last four months.”
According to Holloway, the city has bought over 4,000 total acres for land conservation and recreation since 2001. The purchase will be on the agenda for the city council to vote on at its next meeting. The purchase was researched and worked on by many people in the community including City Council President Elaine Clegg, Councilmember Lisa Sánchez and Executive Director Eric Grace of the Land Trust of the Treasure Valley.