In this year's Idaho Public Policy Survey, conducted by the Idaho Policy Institute at Boise State University and released last week, just 38.6% of respondents said they'd texted or emailed using their smartphones while driving in the past three months. The author of the report, Director of Survey Research Jeffrey Lyons, said that number is probably a load of bunk.
"We believe that people lied to us," he said.
He had reason to be suspicious. According to the Idaho Transportation Department, nearly 1 in 3 fatal or serious-injury crashes in the state were in whole or in part due to some kind of distracted driving, and for Boise City Council Member Holli Woodings, there's a particular tool Boise Police don't have to help tamp down those stats. That tool is a hands-free ordinance, which Woodings has proposed, and will get a public hearing before the city council on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
"...A lot of the accidents that happen in Boise—it doesn't matter if they involve pedestrians or cars—involve some form of distracted driving," she said. "Research has shown us that people using mobile devices while operating a motor vehicle is one of the big causes of distracted driving."
Boise Police currently use three ordinances to curb distracted driving: inattentive driving, texting while driving and following too close; but Woodings said they only issue tickets for those misdemeanors after accidents, and can't use them as a deterrent against the inappropriate use of smartphones while behind the wheel. The thrust of her ordinance is to close that gap and give police a preventative measure.
"Those citations are issued after an accident has occurred. Texting while driving is very hard to prove in court, and aren't often used," she said. "This gives more direct guidance, and gives preemptive issuance of a citation. It doesn't take an accident to issue a citation."
According to Boise Police Department Public Information Officer Haley Williams, the proposal has been modeled after a similar ordinance that recently went into effect in Meridian, and that if passed by the Boise City Council, it would allow patrol officers to make a traffic stop based solely on that officer observing someone use a smartphone behind the wheel.
"[The ordinance] is designed to be a proactive, preventative measure that prohibits drivers from having a cell phone in their hands and using it [while driving]," she wrote in an email. "The proposed ordinance doesn't require another observed violation in order for police to stop the motorist."