Boise Bucket List Curates Black-Owned Business Directory
Boise Bucket List has been a go-to guide to all the local hotspots since its inception in 2016. Now, it is guiding Boiseans to support local Black-owned businesses and organizations.
Boise Bucket List Founder Diana DeJesus got the idea when she saw a list of Black-owned businesses in Boise curated by community organizer Tanisha Jae Newton. DeJesus noticed some of the businesses she knew were Black-owned had not made the list, so she reached out to Newton to see if she could help to expand it. The list has everything from barbershops to music groups for people to go support. It also features local restaurants.
DeJesus said she has gotten a lot of positive feedback after posting the list.
“It’s exciting to see community members just want to know their fellow business owners, regardless if they’re Black or White or persons of color,” she said. “But I still love the excitement behind it and just being excited about local businesses, that’s really what that is.”
DeJesus said that one of the businesses, Brown Shuga Soul Food, had been especially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, but a recent influx of local support had helped the owner to sustain her food truck.
“It’s very powerful, this community rally,” DeJesus said.
Here are some of the Black-owned businesses that are on DeJesus’ list: Barbershops – Fade One, Pristine Image in the Boise Towne Square mall, MAC on the Spot; Organizations – NAACP Treasure Valley, Idaho Black History Museum, Boise State University Black Alumni Chapter, Boise State University Black Student Association, Miss Africa Idaho, Neighbor Idaho, Culture for Change Foundation, African American Chamber of Commerce of Idaho, 4TheAbility, Boise Soul Food Festival; Restaurants – Mister BBQ, Taste of Nigeria African Cuisine, Indulge Boise, Brown Shuga Soul Food, Ya Mon Jamaican Jerk Grill, Aloha Ice 208, Vegan Soul, Aunty Sue’s Kitchen; Fashion, Art and Photography – Thara Fashion, Fasta Art, Bow Tie Hustle, Markatas Dancers, Angie Michelle (singer), JT Tyler (Smooth Avenue), 18 Ten Media; Miscellaneous – Rocky Mountain Balloons, Smoove Wireless (electronics and mobile phone shop), Lumos Optical, Jenn Williams Co., Da Party Plugs, Nek’ka Migel, The Honey Pot CBD
The online list is regularly updated.
— Sydney Kidd