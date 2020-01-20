Children swarmed around their parents' legs, carrying signs and wearing warm, fuzzy caps. The experience of being a child at the Martin Luther King, Jr., Day of Greatness March in Boise is something Ashanti Bruce knows well. She's an adult now, but her mother took her to the march every year when she was a kid.
"It's a really good reminder of our history of oppression in this country," she said, adding that the event itself is "just a huge point of community. I've met people here every year."
The morning of Jan. 20, approximately 250 people made the march up Capitol Boulevard from Boise State University to the Idaho Statehouse. They carried signs and banners, chanted and talked amongst themselves. The annual event is as much about community as it is about continuing King's legacies of activism and social justice.
"I'm amazed at how the Treasure Valley comes together for the issues with friends and family," said Issa Ntekarutimama.
Many attendees of the march worry that the values King stood for are under threat. One of them, who wished to be referred to as "K," said Boise is an enclave of those values, and beyond city limits, they lose some of their force.
"I don't think Martin Luther King, Jr., is felt outside of Boise. We have to remember people of color are living outside of Boise within Idaho," she said.
Boise State University, which organized the rally, has in recent months come under fire for its diversity and inclusion efforts, which some have said are themselves forms of discrimination and division. "K" said she was at the rally to support students and diversity and proactive efforts to encourage diversity and inclusion on campus. She was also there to press for prison reform.
"It's important to talk about prison reform, the privatization of prisons and capitalism," she said.
Over the years, MLK Day has come to celebrate a broad spectrum of social justice and civil rights issues, from race and class to gender, sexuality and national origin; and many attendees were eager to talk about their concerns and what they'd like to change. Standing near a tent for Idahoans for a Fair Wage, which presses for a $12 minimum wage in Idaho, was Rob Couch, who said raising wages in Idaho is central to reducing poverty.
"While a lot of people are doing good, at least 200,000 people are living in poverty," he said. "I prefer we give people a hand-up. ... and try to help them so they'll have a chance to succeed."
Others, including Joel Weisel, who spoke from the podium, expressed anger at the lack of action on the part of Idaho legislators to live up to King's values and take action.
"I'm not done being angry, I've been angry my entire life," they said. "We are not a list to check off and move on," they went on to say.
Later, Weisel told Boise Weekly that their anger is, in part, inspired by their spiritual upbringing.
"We need to engage with what [anger] looks like on a spiritual level," they said. "If you're not angry, you're not engaged."
Former Boise City Council Member Jerome Mapp was also at the march. He said attendees that want change need to advocate with specific goals in mind.
"If they want change, they have to go out and say what change is needed—just like what Martin Luther King did," he said.