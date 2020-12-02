On Dec. 24, Scotland took a major step toward ending period poverty by making period products free to all.
“Periods don’t stop for pandemics, and the work to improve access to essential tampons, pads and reusables has never been more important,” MSP Monica Lennon, who has worked since 2016 to address period poverty, told the BBC.
The move has been hailed in many corners as a major push against poverty and period stigma, but the U.S. is still two steps behind, continuing to sell period products at a premium and, in most states, taxing them. Idaho is one of those states, even as the need for low-cost and free period products remains great.
Nationwide, 35 states tax period products at rates between 4.7% and 9.9%. Idaho taxes them at 6%, a little below the national average, even as period poverty is believed to affect nearly a quarter of menstruators. Exacerbating the issue is that these items are not eligible to be bought using federal assistance funds. Buying period products can be onerous for people with stable incomes, but it’s a real barrier for people facing hardship.
“Those who are experiencing homelessness or living paycheck to paycheck, it’s one more thing you have to worry about. It’s a necessity,” said Interfaith Sanctuary Shelter Director Jordan Pereira.
She ought to know, having worked at the shelter for the last four years. Interfaith Sanctuary and places like it are ground zero for the problem of access. The shelter provides hygiene products free of charge, but for people in poverty, who are homeless or on the verge of homelessness, the ability to easily obtain them is still a problem that can make it harder to find a job or even appear in public.
It’s a critical problem for people in poverty, and a recipe for disaster for people living in abusive situations, according to Women’s and Children’s Alliance Communications Director Christine Davis. Someone’s period can become a lever for personal and economic domination, keeping the abused out of school or the workplace, and away from family and other social support.
“If you’re controlling access to what they need, threatening children or pets, access to your money, access to healthcare, that’s a way to control you,” she said. “At the end of the day, it’s all about power and that power dynamic. That should be part of the conversation.”
Like Interfaith Sanctuary, the WCA provides period products to people in need. A reliable partner in that effort has been the Boise Period Project, which supplies “period packs” in Boise, Garden City and Twin Falls to drop sites at the Boise Public Library, Corpus Christi House, Jannus, Meriwether Cider locations, Love Inc., Planned Parenthood, the WCA, the Garden City Public Library and Planned Parenthood. It also manages partnerships with Giraffe Laugh, Boise Mutual Aid and the Idaho Harm Reduction Project.
In 2 ½ years, the Boise Period Project has grown from serving 20 periods a month to more than 100, but Executive Director Macarah Wright told Boise Weekly the demand is still strong across Idaho, and meeting it may require a government solution. In the next legislative session and beyond, she said BPP will begin the process of asking the governor and Idaho Legislature to repeal the “period tax” and address an issue she said is practically omnipresent.
“There’s probably people out there you know who experience period poverty. It’s just not talked about. It can really affect anyone. We’re just serving people in our community,” she said. “We just believe that everyone should have access to period supplies. It’s a basic necessity, not a privilege.”