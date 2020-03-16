With numerous school districts closing sites across the state, kids will spend a lot more time at home. According to the Idaho Foodbank, over 72,000 children experience food insecurity. For many of them, their biggest meal of the day comes from school, and closures can put stress on families. Currently, schools in the Boise School District are closed.
“We are closed from today through the end of spring break,” said Public Affairs Administrator at Boise School District Dan Hollar. “We will re-evaluate going forward.”
For the remainder of the week, the BSD will run day camps at four sites for students of parents that are required to work. Those sites are at Taft, Garfield, Morley Nelson and Whitney elementary schools. For more details, visit the Boise School District website.
Food pantries are also open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Frank Church High School, Garfield Elementary, Morley Elementary, Taft Elementary, Whittier Elementary and Whitney Elementary. There are also numerous food banks across the Treasure Valley that can assist families in the Boise area.
Food Banks in the Treasure Valley:
- St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry-Boise, 3209 W. Overland Road, Boise, 208-333-1460
- St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry-Meridian, 6300A N. Meridian Road, Meridian, 208-995-6697
- St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry-Caldwell, 3719 Cleveland Blvd., Caldwell
- St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry-Nampa, 2920 E. Railroad St., Nampa, 208-442-4452
- The Idaho Food Bank-3562 S. Tk Ave., Boise, 208-336-9643
- St. Mary’s Food Bank-3890 W. State St., Boise, 208-345-2734
- Vineyard Food Pantry-4950 N. Bradley St., Garden City, 208-377-1477
- City Hope Food Panty-8401 W. Fairview Ave., Boise, 208-376-7272
- Salvation Army FoodPantry-9492 Emerald St., Boise, 208-344-4425
- Meridian Food Bank-133 W. Broadway Ave., Meridian, 208-888-5102
- Community Ministries Center-3000 N. Esquire Dr., Boise, 208-378-7774
- Boise Bible Missionary Church-375 N. Roosevelt St., Boise, 208-297-8292
- True Hope Church First Baptist-607 N. 13th St., Boise, 208-344-7809
- Heritage Bible Church-7071 Emerald St., Boise, 208-321-4373
- Mountain View Church Brethren-2823 N. Cole Road, Boise, 208-375-0604
- St. Mark’s Catholic Church-7960 W. Northview St., Boise, 208-375-6651
- First Presbyterian Church-950 W. State St., Boise, 208-345-3441
- Treasure Valley Full Gospel-3838 S. Cole Road, Boise, 208-562-0651
- St. John Cathedral Faith Formation Center-775 N. Eighth St., Boise, 208-342-3511
- El Ada Community Action-2250 S. Vista Ave., Boise, 208-345-2820
- Eagle Food Bank-149 W. State St., Eagle, 208-631-0702
McCall Area
- Heartland Hunger and Resource Center, 556 Deinhard Lane, McCall, 208-634-3037
- The Grainery Donnelly Bible Church Food Bank, 135 Front St., Donnelly 208-325-8301
- Cascade Food Pantry, 1470 Main St., Cascade, 208-630-4760