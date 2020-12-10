On Dec. 10, Idaho Gov. Brad Little took to the airwaves to warn against what is likely to be a terrible new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic in Idaho: the implementation of crisis standards of care at Idaho hospitals.
"If your son or daughter gets into an accident, there may not be a bed for your child. Your child may have to wait for a procedure until care returns to normal. If your wife is a diabetic and gets an infection, she may not get a hospital bed. If your husband has a heart attack, an ambulance may not be able to help," he said in his address on Idaho Public Television.
The crisis standard of care amounts to full-on triage. As confirmed cases of COVID-19 surge, hospitals have been inundated with its victims, drawing resources away from less urgent units, from personnel and medical technology to hospital beds and discretionary spaces. Increasingly, this situation has resulted in patient-side changes: delayed procedures, earlier-than-usual discharges and more. Under crisis standards, that state of affairs would be codified, and hospitals would make care decisions based on priority and whether immediate action is essential to preserving the life and limb of patients.
Last week, the Central District Health Board heard from local healthcare leaders, who said that such a standard of care is imminent, and will almost certainly arrive before the end of 2020. Indeed, on Friday, Dec. 11, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Board will consider implementing it at its regularly scheduled meeting.
Moving to crisis standards of care would be a drastic change for Idahoans experiencing medical emergencies, but the challenges thrown up by the pandemic may make it necessary. COVID-19 is the third-leading cause of death in Idaho in 2020, behind cancer and heart disease; and was the leading cause of death in November. Idaho also leads the country with its COVID-19 test positive rate at 22.1%. On Dec. 9, Idaho confirmed 2,298 new cases of the disease—a one-day record but just the latest data point in an overall upward trend in case load.
At the briefing, Little took tough questions from the press about his response to the pandemic. While his administration has increased resources available to schools and other entities to ensure public safety, and amassed a critical stockpile of essential equipment like N95 masks, it has eschewed issuing a statewide face mask mandate and delegated decision making authority to local health districts.
In the case of the Central District Health Department, that has posed a problem. Earlier this week, one of its board meetings ended abruptly when protesters gathered at the CDHD offices in Boise and at the homes of three members of the board—protests that drew the ire of the members of the board, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and Little himself.
Those protests, which took place as the board was set to consider new public health rules, have led some on the board to wonder about health districts' ability to effectively make decisions and take action; and in conjunction with a recent act of vandalism at the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial, led local business leaders to wonder if Idaho's response might make it harder to attract and retain workers in the Gem State.
"I will condemn it again; I've condemned it multiple times," Little said about the protests and vandalism. "But what's more important is that the community come together and say this is totally unacceptable."
The watchwords of Little's appearance were "I want compliance." Physicians and public health experts have said that the best way to avoid contracting COVID-19 is to avoid gatherings, stay home when you're feeling ill, wash your hands regularly, maintain 6 feet of physical distance and wear face masks around anyone who isn't in your household. In Idaho, face mask adoption has proven to be a sticky subject, and Little has so far not issued a face mask mandate, as has been made in other states, instead relying on people to wear them voluntarily.
While he said it is in his power to mandate the adoption of face masks, he warned that such an action might not result in the intended consequences.
"The decision for me is how to get compliance," he said. "If the people in some communities won't do what their neighbors tell them to do, what do you think's going to happen if that order comes from Boise, Idaho?"