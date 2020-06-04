Police have arrested an 18-year-old Boise woman, accused of spray-painting Black Lives Matter graffiti on the Idaho State Capitol.
Daisy Shannon Heatherly is charged with felony malicious injury to property for causing damage to the Statehouse estimated to exceed $1,000.
On June 3, Capital Mall Security was alerted to the graffiti by a citizen. At the top of the Capitol steps near the entryway to the building, they found several messages in blue and green spray paint, including "our system is corrupt," "Fuck 12," "BLM" and "ACAB."
With help from the Boise Police Department, CMS found evidence that led to the identification of Heatherly as a suspect. Police arrested her at the Capitol without incident.
Police have further identified a pair of juveniles who were with Heatherly during the graffiti incident, additional charges could be filed against them, as well.
Police also said they conducted another arrest that night: Madison Lee Allen, 18, of Boise, has been charged with misdemeanor counts of petit theft, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting and obstructing officers after an incident in which Allen was accused of stealing a specialty protest flag from another protester.
Earlier this week, on June 1, another protester, Michael Wallace of Garden City, was arrested, charged with a misdemeanor count of unlawful discharge of a firearm, though there were no injuries.