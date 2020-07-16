On July 16, the agenda before the board of the Southwest District Health Department looked very much like the one before the Central District Health Department earlier this week: updates from medical officers and representatives of local hospital systems, COVID-19 response reports and discussion of measures that could be taken to slow the spread of the disease, "includ[ing] but ... not limited to mandating face coverings."
That meeting, however, never took place, according to a report from the Idaho Press. The board cancelled its meeting on account of "safety concerns," during which Caldwell police responded to reports of a group of approximately 50 people attempting to force their way into the meeting room.
Speaking with the Idaho Press, Caldwell Police Lt. Dave Wright said the group was not hostile, and after speaking with with its members, the meeting was postponed and the group left the building. No arrests were made. Wright added that he did not know if the group was in favor or against the topic of discussion.
KTVB reports that in attendance was Ammon Bundy, a skeptic of coronavirus public health measures notorious for his involvement in the Bundy standoff in Nevada and the Malheur Wildlife Refuge occupation in Oregon. He has since been involved in a push for a special session of the Idaho Legislature to discuss Gov. Brad Little's stay home order and the closure of the Idaho economy, as well as a protest outside the home of a police officer involved in the arrest of a woman following a protest of that stay home order.
Though the meeting was closed to physical participation, the public could attend it electronically via Zoom, though during a confrontation at the entrance to the building during which he shoved a SWDHD employee, Bundy said that it is the right of the public to be in personal attendance.
"We'll either go in there and fill the meeting as much as we can, I understand if it's too much, or you will cancel the meeting, or you will call the police and arrest us. That's what we'll do. You can't have a public meeting without the public," he said. "This is not your building: This building belongs to the people."
Canyon County Commissioner and SWDHD Board Member Tom Dale said the meeting had been rescheduled for Tuesday, July 21, though as of Thursday afternoon, that meeting did not appear on the SDHD website. SWDHD oversees healthcare administration in Adams, Canyon, Gem, Owyhee, Payette and Washington counties.
On July 14, the Central District Health Department voted 4-1 to make face masks mandatory in public places in Ada County to slow the spread of COVID-19, reported cases of which have spiked, particularly in the Treasure Valley, in recent weeks, with 727 new confirmed cases being reported statewide on July 15. Face coverings have been shown to dramatically decrease the transmission of COVID-19.