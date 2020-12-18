For just shy of 130 years, the mascot of Pocatello High School was the Indians, but after long talks within the district and with local Native tribes, the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District retired it. On Dec. 15, the school district announced it had found a new mascot: Thunder.
The new mascot, which goes live on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, was one of several considered by current students, parents, alumni, community members (and even a few non-community members). Other options included Bison, Mountain Lion and Phantoms. According to the Idaho State Journal, the district has allocated $75,000 to effect the new branding, but it estimates the total cost to be in the neighborhood of $25,000, and the remainder will be restored to the School Plant Facilities fund.
The change is significant; Pocatello High was one of a few remaining high schools to retain its Native-themed mascot amid mounting pressure to change them. Others included Teton High School, which changed its mascot to the Timberwolves in June; and Nez Perce High School retired the Indians in July.
In recent years, advocates have redoubled their efforts to have Native-themed mascots retired. In July, they won a major victory as the baseball team from Washington, D.C., retired the Redskins mascot, which has been the team's mascot since 1933. "Redskin" is a racial slur, though many advocacy groups have said that any mascot that gets its juice from Native themes or imagery can be harmful to Indigenous people generally, and more particularly, Native students, who may face alienation or mockery where part of their identity is caricaturized in front of their peers.
Earlier this year, Boise Weekly profiled attempts to change the mascots at high schools across the state, including in Boise, where the school district has changed Boise's High's mascot from the Braves to the Brave.