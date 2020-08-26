Ada County has sold Barber Dam to Barber Pool Hydro LLC, a local group of investors, for $500,000. The group bought the dam and the Hydroelectric Project with the aim of producing green energy and preserving the Barber pool Conservation Area.
“The sale of Barber Dam to a local group that is committed to conservation underscores the Board of County Commissioner’s dedication to best serving the taxpayers of Ada County,” Ada County Board Chair Kendra Kenyon wrote in a press release. “This sale allows us to get out of managing businesses and operations that are not core to the mission of local government.”
Barber Pool Hydro LLC bought the dam "as is" with the understanding that the group will obtain a transfer of the license from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Members of Barber Pool Hydro include former Micron CEO Mark Durcan, hydropower expert Ted Sorenson and White-Leasure Development CEO Larry Leasure.
“My interests are simple. I would like to see the Barber Pool preserved as a wild riparian area for the benefit of its wildlife and our community,” wrote Duncan in a press release. “The safe, effective, and purposeful ongoing operation of the Barber Dam is an integral part of fulfilling that vision.”