Ada County has reported its first West Nile Virus-positive mosquitoes of 2020, according to Ada County Weed, Pest and Mosquito Abatement.
The virus-carrying mosquitoes were found near the intersection of Five Mile Road and Edna Street in Boise, triggering truck-mounted abatement treatments in an effort to prevent the insects from spreading the disease to humans. ACWPMA will continue overseeing mosquitoes in the area.
Last year, the first West Nile-positive mosquitoes were discovered on Aug. 6, and between then and September 2019, the abatement district uncovered 25 mosquito pools that tested positive for the virus at 23 trap locations, and ultimately trapped more than 67,000 mosquitoes across the county.
Humans can play a part in slowing the spread of West Nile Virus by dumping or draining standing water where mosquitoes breed, checking to see if screen doors and windows can adequately prevent mosquitoes from entering the home, avoiding overwatering lawns and landscapes, limiting time out of doors during dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active, dressing in long-sleeved clothes during dawn and dusk, and applying mosquito repellent.