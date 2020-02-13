Ada County is the latest government agency in the Treasure Valley to adopt an “Add the Words” style ordinance, which protects LGBTQ residents from discriminatory practices. It joins Boise and Meridian as the only governments in the county to do so.
“When you look at the strides we have made not only in Ada County but statewide, it is remarkable. These are the kinds of ethics we teach our children and grandchildren and I am proud to be part of an organization that supports these values,” County Commissioner Rick Visser wrote in a news release.
The ordinance, which takes effect in 30 days, will protect LGBTQ people from discrimination in the areas of employment, housing and public accommodations. Meanwhile, other Ada County cities have not passed such an ordinance.
“These basic principles of equality should apply to all the residents of Ada County who chose to make this community their home,” Ada County Commission Chair Kendra Kenyon wrote in the release. “Ada County has been and always will be a welcoming and safe place for all of our friends, neighbors and loved ones regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression.”