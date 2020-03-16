The cities of Boise, Caldwell, Eagle, Garden City, Greenleaf, Kuna, Melba, Meridian, Middleton, Nampa, Notus, Parma, Star and Wilder made disaster declarations in response to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. On March 16, Boise Mayor Lauren McClean gave a press conference at Boise City Hall announcing the closure of all city facilities.
“All of us here know this has been a really unsettling week,” said McClean. “It will be our community that sustains us.”
The city will close all public access to facilities other than the airport until further notice in the interest of public health. In addition all citywide public programming and public outreach will be cancelled until further notice.
By making disaster declarations the cities can protect city employees and the community, and free up city resources needed to combat the virus. Community services will still be available online, over the phone and through the mail. No special event permits will be issued for the next eight weeks and the city is encouraging the community to postpone events of 50 or more people.
Boise Facility Closures
- City Hall
- City Hall West
- All Boise Public Libraries
- Fort Boise
- School-based Community Centers
- Idaho Ice World
- Zoo Boise
- Quail Hollow and Warm Spring Golf Courses
Public Programming Suspensions
- Parks and Recreation activities, classes, events and leagues
- All Library and Arts and History programs and events
- All public open houses, town halls or other similar gatherings, including city-hosted neighborhood meetings.
Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, the public is being asked to take hygienic measures including the regular washing of hands, keeping hands away from the face, avoiding large gatherings of people, and staying home from work and public places if one feels sick.