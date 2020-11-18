Earlier this month, voters elected a new member of the Ada County Highway District: David McKinney, who will replace Sara Baker. He may be joined by Alexis Pickering, whose defeat of incumbent Rebecca Arnold by two votes remains to be confirmed.
Regardless of how many new members it has, however, it will likely be able to take the ACHD directorship as a given. On Nov. 18, the commission voted 3-2 in favor of keeping Director Bruce Wong in his seat until November of 2023, and if the new commission decides to go in a different direction, well, it'll have to pony up to show Wong the door.
According to the new terms of Wong's employment, the ACHD Commission will have to give him a year's salary ($164,798.40), as well as the value of employer contributions to his retirement plan and healthcare package for 12 months in order to terminate his employment without cause.
"This is in no way meant to disenfranchise or ignore that there will be one, maybe two, new commissioners in January," said Commission President Mary May during the regularly scheduled meeting. "I want everybody to understand that there's nothing irregular."
This isn't the first time that the ACHD director has been given a multi-year contract, though such contracts have been controversial in the past and members of the commission have said they strongly prefer giving the director a renewable, single-year contract.
Before the vote, two commissioners—Kent Goldthorpe and Jim Hansen—stated the terms of their opposition to Wong's multi-year contract and munificent terms under which a new commission might bid him farewell.
"It's just wrong purely from a philosophical standpoint," said Goldthorpe. "I don't think it's right that this commission obligates future commissions and I've heard the entire commission talk about that and give that opinion unanimously many times in the past. I don't understand why we're doing it now."
"I can't imagine voting for this, and will not be voting for this," said Hansen, noting that he would have preferred to address such a change to Wong's terms of employment during the budgeting process. "I think it's critically important that each commission has the power to evaluate and determine the direction of the agency."
Though those commissioners objected to the proposal on procedural and ethical grounds, they were quick to praise Wong's performance. Wong has been the director of the ACHD since 2011.
"This in no way reflects the positive performance of the current director this year," Hansen said following his critique of the employment agreement.