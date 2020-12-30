Let’s start with a cliché dump: “I can’t believe we made it through this year.” “It’s time to start making your list of New Year’s resolutions.” “This year will be different.” Hold on a second. This year has been different. As I write this, more than 330,000 Americans have died from a disease that was barely on anyone’s radar in January, when the new Boise City Council was sworn in, and when protesters and counter-protesters sparred over the U.S. killing of top-ranking Iranian General Qasem Soleimani at City Hall.
What made 2020 stand out were its striking contrasts. Big, juicy social justice movements combined with stale air as thousands of Idahoans spent months working from home. Face masks, hand sanitizer and fear for front-line workers clashed with loud protestations that COVID-19 was “just like the flu” and that face mask rules are tyranny. If anything, the following retrospective of the stories of 2020 milks those contrasts, showing just what a hot mess this year has been.
The ‘Dirty Dozen’
BW first learned about a proposed cluster of nuclear reactors at the Idaho National Lab in 2019. The pitch from NuScale, the company building them: Smaller reactors would be more flexible than one huge reactor, meshing effortlessly with the ups and downs of renewable power generation. In February, we dug into the proposal to suss fact from fiction.
Concordia No More
The Concordia University School of Law’s road in Boise was bumpy from the start, and faced early struggles for accreditation. But in 2020, it hit the big snags starting in February, when the school announced that Concordia-Portland, its master campus, was shutting down after more than a century in operation. The Boise-based law school made moves to be acquired by Concordia-St. Paul in Minnesota. When that didn’t work out, it closed permanently after the completion of the summer term.
Transphobia
The Idaho 2020 legislative session may well be the most transphobic on record. In just a few short weeks, lawmakers passed a slew of nakedly anti-LGBTQ bills, notably one that would make it harder for trans folks to make changes to the gender marker on their birth certificates, and another that bars trans women from participating in public school sports according to their gender. These measures have faced uphill battles in the courts ever since.
COVID-19: The Beginning
For most Idahoans, the pandemic started on March 13, when Gov. Brad Little announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Idaho. Boiseans got a head start. Two days before, Treefort Music Fest announced that it would push itself back to September out of an abundance of caution. It would ultimately be delayed until September 2021. Central District Health, the City of Boise, the State of Idaho and other government agencies quickly outlined public health guidelines to slow the spread of the disease.
Community Aid
As the pandemic swept through Idaho, the plights of the most exposed came to the fore—as did the plights of the marginalized. Less than a month after the first case was reported in the Gem State, local mutual aid collectives had taken root and community support efforts were already underway. They met a staggering need, as front line workers began to feel the burnout and people in already tenuous situations felt the grip tighten. Case in point: Calls to domestic abuse hotlines began to spike after the governor issued his Shelter in Place order.
The Great Shutdown Controversy
Early on, public health experts rallied around a triad of measures that, in conjunction with the temporary closures of some businesses and public facilities, would depress the spread of COVID-19. For many in Idaho, however, the plan looked more like an assault on their rights—one that launched a summer of backlash and the politicization of anything and everything COVID-19.
Open Streets
In response to the pandemic, downtown businesses lobbied for and received what they called “open streets.” The concept is simple: Some streets downtown needn’t be open to auto traffic, proponents said, so why not open them to restaurants and other businesses that could use the space to expand their outdoor accommodations? The plan succeeded, especially on Eighth Street, but some businesses not located on major pedestrian thoroughfares felt left in the cold, even in the heat of the summer.
Black Lives Matter
After the police killing of George Floyd, an estimated 6,000 people attended a candle-lit vigil at the Idaho State Capitol to remember those lost to police violence. It was a rousing moment that helped kick off a resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement that took on several forms over the summer, from an effort to defund the Boise Police Department to a renewed interest in civil society and mutual aid issues.
Red Sauce, Red Republicans
As concern over front line workers mounted, so did interest in their working conditions. In July, BW reported on their labor concerns. After a labor dispute at the Pie Hole on Broadway Avenue in Boise left workers in the lurch, they took to the streets and arranged with the Red Republicans to form a labor union.
Protesters/Counter-Protesters
Tensions between justice-oriented protesters and “Back the Blue” counter-protesters started out high, when a counter-demonstrator at an early protest of the police killing of George Floyd fired his gun into the ground. At a later Defund the Police rally in July, protesters were outnumbered, swarmed and battered. It was a summer of deep divisions, but as the weather cooled, so did the confrontations—particularly as Black Lives Matter, Defund the Police and other groups began avoiding them.
Indigenous Mascots
For years, tribes and Native groups have tried to get Idaho high schools to roll back their Indigenous-themed mascots, which advocates say are offensive and possibly dangerous. Increasingly, school boards have begun to hear them. In 2019, Boise High’s mascot became the “Boise Brave.” This year, Teton High and Nezperce High both changed their mascot.
The Last Flight of Lynn Henneman
This story came out of nowhere, but we were very happy to run it. This year marked the 20th anniversary of the rape and murder of flight attendant Lynn Henneman on the Boise Greenbelt, and in his thoughtful recreation of the hours leading up to that terrible event, John Barrie took a hard look at Henneman’s itinerary, and at her killer’s motives, justifications and obfuscations.
The 2020 Election
To top off a year studded with protests for justice, counter-protests against protests for justice, a global pandemic that has killed hundreds of thousands and the death of a Supreme Court justice who was also a cultural icon, 2020 also had a national election. And boy, was it a nail-biter. Though President-elect Joe Biden won both the popular and electoral college votes, uncertainty remained. Progressive groups around the country, however, saw 2020 as an opportunity to talk with rural voters whom they say had been forgotten in the shuffle.