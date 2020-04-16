Her first three months in office have been rocky, but at a presser the afternoon of April 16, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said unforeseen circumstances have changed her approach to, but not detracted from, her priorities of housing policy, transportation, innovation, and environmental protection.
"Nobody expected on Jan. 7 [when McLean was sworn in as mayor] that our community would be dealing with a pandemic," she said. "So, of course, that's factored in ... but from day one, we've started working on my vision."
McLean's remarks coincided with the release of a "100 Day Report" outlining her efforts to build community panels, her responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, housing, transportation, equity and more in the first three months of her tenure.
"I've focused my time based on my belief that we need collaborative and accessible leadership and innovative solutions to economic opportunity; affordable housing for all budgets so that our residents can live here; transportation to connect us with job opportunities; urgency to address climate change and harness the opportunities it presents," she wrote in its introduction. "These priorities will also be central to our recovery from COVID-19 and to delivering on the promise of a vibrant and engaged 21st century city for everyone."
During her conversation with local journalists, she also touted "A City For Everyone," a series of reports detailing the efforts of her citizen-centered transition committees.
"When I was first elected, we named over 70 citizens to transition committees and gave them the following charge: Dream big, create as accessible and honest a plan as possible, and encourage me to do more than I might think possible," she said, adding that many of those plans were made "pre-pandemic." "We've offered these plans to the public without alterations."
The pandemic has, in many cases, exacerbated pre-existing problems in Boise: Housing issues—a conversation around which neared fever pitch in late 2019 and early 2020—have continued to intensify as many Boiseans are now out of work. These factors and others have only added urgency to concerns about economic growth and ensuring equity, though McLean said she would privilege public health over economic issues.
McLean said she already looks to the future, with the top three items on her to-do list being the "preparation of a budget that reflects the values that I brought to this office and the needs of our community," a "climate and innovation proposal that factors heavily into our economic development," and an economic development plan and the introduction of housing policies.
"I am working daily to make sure that Boise is a city for everyone, and that means having a home that we can afford, ultimately transportation that gets us to access new opportunities and an eye always to innovation and climate that's the backbone to an economy," she said.