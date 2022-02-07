The group of unhoused people occupying the lawn of the Old Ada County Courthouse since mid-January have penned a letter to the city of Boise asking for negotiations.
"This is a collectively created email from us, our name is 'Operation Hope Ain't Goin' Nowhere,' and we are your neighbors experiencing houselessness and protesting in tents across the street from the Capitol," stated the letter. "We want to express our experience with having our rights violated and our voices silenced. Your police have stolen our private property, on which we depend to survive. We’re protesting because we have no other option."
The group added that the city has failed them by not having the support they need and that they see their treatment as inhumane. It ended with a call for mediation.
"We invite you to start negotiations and hear our demands. We’re giving you an opportunity to succeed where you once failed, to show that you have compassion and are able to prove your competence as elected leaders. Please promptly let us know where and when you would like to meet."
The city of Boise had not replied to questions by the time of publication.
The group occupying the lawn in recent weeks is asking for the mayor or city council members to come hear their demands, which include a quick approach to creating affordable housing, more options for safe and family shelter spaces at night that let guests retain their autonomy, less alleged aggression and ticketing by law enforcement, and requesting that an unhoused person be added to the council or program that works with the population.