St. Luke's Health System has named a new president and CEO, Chris Roth, who took over the top spot on Feb. 1. Roth has worked for St. Luke’s since 2007, and has a total of 30 years experience in healthcare.
“St. Luke’s is such a valued community asset,” Roth wrote in a news release. “I appreciate the immense opportunity and responsibility I have as the new president and chief executive officer of this incredible organization.”
Roth replaced Dr. David C. Pete, who was the president and CEO for 10 years, according to the release. Pete retired at the end of January 2019.
“We are fortunate to have had impressive talent internally to consider, which is an indicator of a strong and thoughtful organization, and the board has had a great experience with Chris over the years,” St. Luke’s Health System Board of Directors Chairman Rich Raimondi said. “We have every confidence his skillset and ability to connect with people and inspire their best makes him the kind of leader St. Luke’s needs right now.”